Jacqueline Dolby Fridell McKinley
Resident of Pleasanton, California
Jacqueline Dolby Fridell McKinley died on August 29th in Pleasanton at age 92. "Jackie," the youngest of six kids raised in Elgin, IL, moved to California to finish her college degree and met and married Lee Fridell. Lee and Jackie raised two children, Mark and Lorie, in the Bay Area. Jackie lost Lee in 1978 after 27 years of marriage.
Jackie was a dedicated and creative elementary school teacher for over 40 years. She spent most of her teaching career at Del Ray School in Orinda. Needing spiritual rejuvenation after Lee's death, Jackie served as a volunteer teacher for two years in Chiang Mai, Thailand. She chronicled her adventures and how her "soul was restored" in her book, West to the Dawn: An American Woman's Adventures in Thailand Heal her Wounded Soul."
After her return to the US from Thailand she became reacquainted with John McKinley, an old family friend whose wife had passed away. Friendship turned to romance and they were married in 1985 and had 26 happy years together until John's death in 2011.
Jackie is remembered affectionately as a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she was an attentive and generous friend. She touched countless lives through her community service and activism. She led a drive to build three Peace Corps Schools in Peru, collected sweaters for African school children, helped Bay Area families out of homelessness, and raised money to support women in Thailand who were forced into prostitution, to name just a few of the activities that reflected her generous heart. In honor of her many years of volunteer service, she was awarded the Irvamae Applegate International Understanding Award by the National Education Association. Her benevolence in her retirement years promoted the education of young girls in third-world countries. Through the Room to Read organization, she donated her own money and raised funds to have a one-room library built in a Cambodian village.
Jackie's other passions were reading, playing Farkle, spending time with family and friends, and travel. She and John were global adventurers, cruising the Panama Canal, the Yangtze River, and the coast of Norway. They traveled to New Zealand, Australia, and the Galapagos Islands. Jackie's last international trip, in July 2015, was to Cambodia with Mark and Lorie to visit "her" library. Jackie was greeted by three hundred singing/clapping Cambodian children who lined up to create a path from the road to the library.
She is survived by her children, Mark and Lorie Fridell, her daughter-in-law Barbara Fridell and son-in-law Martin Nehring, her grandson Luke Beck-Fridell, Barbara's children, Matt Hanover and Lauren Harris, and Lauren's son Finley. Jackie took great joy in the extended family that came to her through her marriage to John McKinley, to include four children, Sue Kreglow, John McKinley, Marianne Baker, and Bill McKinley, 10 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Jackie's incredible life and contributions will be held at the Danville Congregational Church in Danville on November 9th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Safe House in San Francisco.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019