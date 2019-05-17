Home

St Patrick Catholic Church
3109 Sacramento St
Placerville, CA 95667
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3109 Sacramento St.
Placerville, CA
Jacqueline Evelyn Staley


Jacqueline Evelyn Staley
May 11, 1927 - May 1, 2019
Placerville, CA.

Jacqueline passed peacefully in Placerville, CA at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Dorral (1992), children Chrystine and Anthony and Great Grandchildren Avary and Cadan.
She is survived by her daughters Denise Ravazza (Tom), Cynthia Brazelton (Dave), sons Rick Staley (Melinda), Clint Staley and Mark Staley (Steffi). 19 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline's life took her from Oakland to Grass Valley and back to the Bay Area where she spent most of her life living in San Leandro, with the last 5 years residing in Placerville, Ca.
Her greatest pride and joy was her family, she was referred to as the heart of our family. She loved sharing stories of her courtship during WW2 and watching sports and game shows at anytime with her family.
Her family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses of Marshall Hospital, Placerville, for their respectful and dignified care of our mother in her final hours.
A celebration of life will take place June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3109 Sacramento St., Placerville, Ca. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019
