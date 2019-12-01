|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Jackson
March 8, 1921 - November 15, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Mom - Nana- GG - Friend
HER FAMILY WAS HER LIFE
Preceded in death by her husband Charlie Jackson (1989) and her daughter Judi Nunley (2019) as well as her sister Frances and brothers Frank and Chris. Jackie passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 98.She was born in Walnut Creek, California on March 8, 1921 to Frank and Clara Martinez. She grew up in Oakland, California and graduated from Fremont High School and was a member of Fremont High Alumni. Jackie worked at JC Penny's for 16 years.She was an avid Oakland A's fan and a member of the Oakland A's Booster Club.She attended many spring training trips to Arizona and also went to New York to watch the A's beat the New York Yankees. Jackie is survived by her son Bill Jackson and his wife Jackie.
She has 4 grandchildren: Craig Jackson & Tatia; Michelle Jackson Wintsch & Tom; Brian Jackson; Darren Jackson.Jackie also has 6 great grand Children. Darren Jackson Jr.; Danilo Jackson; Darius Jackson; Caden Jackson; Presley and Garrett Wintsch. Jackie loved and enjoyed her extended family from her daughter in law. Scott & Cory with Jasmine & Sophia Berberian; Nick & Stephanie with Alexis & JohnPaul & Lucca Berberian. Jackie is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Jackie's Life at:1pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019