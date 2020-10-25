1/
Jacqueline Marie McKean Guiteras
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Marie McKean Guiteras
December 5, 1968 – October 19, 2020
Resident of Menifee, California
Passed away on the morning of October 19th, 2020 after a long struggle with debilitating health issues that consumed her life. Jacqueline was born in Castro Valley, California on December 5th, 1968.
Jacqueline was a devoted wife and mother to husband Quinn and son Mather Maximus. She is survived by her brother John McKeen Jr. and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving parents John and Mary McKean
Jacqueline was the most incredible, vivacious, fierce, and protective mother that a special needs child could possibly hope for. She was the glue that held her family together and especially grateful to cousins Jimmy Andronico, Dean, Chris, Leon and Michael Vitakes with whom she shared a special and mutual loving bond.
The love of her family and friends are what Jacqueline treasured most after the life adventures she built with her husband and son. Due to Covid 19 restrictions Private Funeral Services and Private visitation at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Alameda, California. Interment Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director


View the online memorial for Jacqueline Marie McKean Guiteras



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved