Jacqueline Marie McKean GuiterasDecember 5, 1968 – October 19, 2020Resident of Menifee, CaliforniaPassed away on the morning of October 19th, 2020 after a long struggle with debilitating health issues that consumed her life. Jacqueline was born in Castro Valley, California on December 5th, 1968.Jacqueline was a devoted wife and mother to husband Quinn and son Mather Maximus. She is survived by her brother John McKeen Jr. and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving parents John and Mary McKeanJacqueline was the most incredible, vivacious, fierce, and protective mother that a special needs child could possibly hope for. She was the glue that held her family together and especially grateful to cousins Jimmy Andronico, Dean, Chris, Leon and Michael Vitakes with whom she shared a special and mutual loving bond.The love of her family and friends are what Jacqueline treasured most after the life adventures she built with her husband and son. Due to Covid 19 restrictions Private Funeral Services and Private visitation at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Alameda, California. Interment Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director