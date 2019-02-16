Home

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Jacqueline Patricia Cabral
August 8, 1934 - February 13, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Jacqueline Cabral passed away just after 1pm on February 13, 2019 at St. John Kronstadt Care Center in Castro Valley. She was born Jacqueline Patricia Kemp on August 29, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was mother to four daughters (Sandra, Joanne, Joyce, and Kerrie), grandmother to eight, great- grandmother to sixteen, and great-great-grandmother to four. She was extremely creative during her time and her interests ranged from painting to dancing to ceramic dolls. Her professional career included a long tenure working for Dr. Allen Fujimoto and as owner of a small antique business. She loved her sisters and is survived by Marion Schrock.
Services will be held February 20, 2019 at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward. In lieu of cards or flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made in her memory to the or St. John Kronstadt Care Center.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019
