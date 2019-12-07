|
Jacqueline Treadway
July 21, 1929 - Nov. 22, 2019
Lifetime Contra Costa resident
Jacqueline passed away at the age of 90, 1 week after suffering a major stroke.
She was a loving mother of 3 children, Thomas Treadway (Susan), Debra Hart, and Timothy Treadway, and a loving grandmother of Kathleen Treadway, Justin Hart (Silvia), Breanna Hart-Van Anda (Allen), and Taryn Hart, and great-grandmother of Jeremiah, and Maddison Treadway, Ezra and Isla Van Anda. Jacqueline is also survived by her beloved sister Janice Poindexter (Philip).
Jacqueline was the epitome of a loyal and compassionate friend.
She was an accomplished photographer and loved gardening at her home in Orinda. Jacqueline loved the ocean and took every opportunity to spend time at the beach in Santa Cruz and Long Beach.
In the last years of her life Jacqueline was lovingly cared for by her daughter Debra and son Timothy who lived with her full time. She valiantly overcame paralysis from a prior stroke and loved socializing with others at Lamorinda Adult Respite Center and was loved in return and is greatly missed by staff and fellow members.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by her brother Neil and parents George and Lenore Edwards.
