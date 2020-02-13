|
Jagdish "Jag" Jirge
Resident of Concord
Jagdish Jirge died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 7, 2020. His loss was sudden and unexpected; he was healthy all of his 86 years. Jag was born in Kolhapur, India, and immigrated to the US in 1957, where he met his wife of 51 years. They moved to Concord with their daughter in 1975. Jag worked for Bechtel Corporation as an engineer for 40 years. Jag was quiet, strong, sensitive, and adored his family. He said little, but his loving nature was evident in his golden eyes, tight hugs, and warm smile. Jag is survived by his wife, Rosalyn, daughter, Asha, son in-law, Rael, grandchildren, Sam and Mirabai, brother, Narendra, and many more relatives. To be notified about Jag's memorial, send email to:
[email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020