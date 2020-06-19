Jaime Kim
Resident of Vallejo, CA.
Jaime Kay Kim, age 43, died on June 16, 2020 at her home in Vallejo surrounded by friends and family. She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, wife, and mother.
Jaime was born in Longview, WA. She received a B.A. from the University of San Diego and an M.Div. from Claremont School of Theology. She worked for a variety of non-profit and religious organizations, most recently serving as the Development Director for St. Patrick – St. Vincent High School in Vallejo. She was a founding board member for Friends of Padhar Schools, which works to provide educational opportunities for children in rural India.
Jaime loved spending time with family and friends. She always made an extra effort to reach out to loved ones who were far away. She remembered birthdays. She enjoyed going to the beach and visiting art museums and meeting friends for coffee. She was thoughtful and kind to everyone she met; her smile and laugh lit up every room. She quietly inspired people to care more deeply about the world and to treat others with greater compassion.
She was an avid watcher of Gonzaga basketball (with her husband) and reality TV (with anyone else). She loved her parents and considered her sister to be her best friend. More than anything else in the world, however, she delighted in being a mommy and in watching her son grow into a thoughtful, funny, artistic, and kind boy.
Jaime is survived by her husband, Caleb Webster; their son Evander; her parents Greg and Kathy Kim; her sister Allison (Brandon) Powell; and her nephews Caleb and Dominic. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Alyse and John Kim and James and Edna Kindell.
A private service will be held online. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jaime's name to the Friends of Padhar Schools (http://www.friendsofpadharschools.org/).
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.