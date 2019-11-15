|
Jake Herman Simonse
October 31, 1998 ~ May 15, 2019
Resident of Danville, California
Jake Herman Simonse passed away early morning May 15, 2019, joining both his aunt Yvette and his bubby Carole in eternal life. Jake leaves behind his mother Patrice, father and step mother John & Annie, siblings Kendal & Cole, step siblings Dominique, Joseph, & Matthew. Maternal Oma Rosemarie & grandparents Robert & Dot, paternal grandfather Herman as well as Aunt Kelly, uncles Todd & Jerome, cousins Kyle & Lauren as well as many other relatives & friends.
Jake was a Halloween baby born, October 31,1998 in Walnut Creek Ca, residing also in Alamo & Danville. Jake was athletically gifted and very intelligent. From a young age his athleticism showed, being able to ride a skateboard at two and ski down expert slopes at five. He was also a good student,earning a 4.0 one semester at SRV high school and receiving a scholar athlete award. Jake had an interest in business too, making and selling custom lacrosse sticks starting in the 6th grade. Jake was also a voracious reader as a child, reading 1-2 books a week. Jake was known to be very charismatic, being able to captivate anyone he met in conversation on virtually any subject. Many of Jake's teachers and friends described Jake as being a gifted person who had the "it factor".
Jake had a short life, but he lived it with a vigor and spirit that touched the core of many. Most of all Jake had a warm heart and loved people, having friends from all walks of life. He would talk to anyone who crossed his path and lend a helping hand whenever it was needed.
Jake really loved sports, excelling in both competitive soccer and lacrosse. He especially loved lacrosse and as a youngster he would be seen carrying his lacrosse stick wherever he went. Jake had a singular talent for lacrosse, being equally adept playing from the left or right side, earning the difficult X position on most teams he played on.
Jake was also very fond of his uncles Edward and Todd, his cousins Irene and Lauren and his step mom Annie. He had a special bond with his bubby Carole, exchanging many letters over the years, and his auntie Yvette, who spent countless hours with Jake as a child.
Although Jake left us too soon, he did leave a lasting impression on all he met and will not be soon forgotten. We are all comforted knowing that Jake is at peace now and reunited with his beloved auntie and bubby.
A remembrance page has been set up in Jake's memory on Legacy. com. The family requests that anyone who knew Jake, to please post your favorite memory or photo of Jake. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake's memory can be made to Pueblos del Sol in Concord, Ca. ph# 925-676-2580. Family and close friends are invited to a private memorial for Jake at 11am on Saturday, November 30th. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019