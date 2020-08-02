James A. ShattuckSetempber 24, 1936 - July 3, 2020Resident of Pinole, CABeloved husband, father & grandfather, Jim Shattuck passed away suddenly after a long illness at the age of 83.Born in Barnard, South Dakota, Jim came to CA when he was 18, working as a pipe fitter with UA Local 342. He owned Comfort By Design Heating & Air Conditioning Co. for 24 years, 3 of which were spent in Jackson Hole, WY. Before retiring, Jim was an HVAC specialist for the Oakland USD for 10 years.Jim's service to community included 12 yrs. on the Richmond USD school board, 45 years with the Richmond (Pinole) Lions Club & 15 years with the Walnut Creek Elks. Jim & wife, Joni, spent many happy times traveling with the Elk-A-Hauls RV group. Jim & Joni also traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe.Mourning Jim are his devoted wife, Joni, & children Christine, Stephen, Susan, step-children Julie, & Jeff, who predeceased him. Together, Joni & Jim have 15 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren.There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later date.