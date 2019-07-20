James Aaron McWilliams

September 19, 1979 – July 15, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Born James Aaron McWilliams on September 19, 1979 to James Keith McWilliams and Lori Denman in San Pablo, CA at Brookside Hospital. He is survived by his Father and Mother and their spouses, Debora McWilliams and Rusty Denman, daughter Lillianne Marie McWilliams and her mother Monique Cerri, brother Ryan Porter McWilliams and his wife Yvette Mangual, and brothers, Jeremy Hutchens and wife Crystal and Christopher Bennett and wife Kristen. His early school years were spent in Kensington and El Cerrito, he would eventually move to Texas and graduate from Prairie Lea High School. While in Texas he lived an adventurous life on a ranch, and participated in the operation of cattle ranching. He loved the country lifestyle of Texas. While in Texas he was an EMT and a volunteer Firefighter and saved his step father, Rusty's life when he had a heart attack. He graduated early to join the US Marine Corp, sacrificing all the senior activities enjoyed by his friends.

While in the Marine Corp he was nominated to Officer's Candidate School from the ranks. He was very proud of his service to his country and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corp. He returned to Texas for a short time. He eventually returned to California and met the love of his life, Monique Cerri and soon they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Lillianne Marie. His daughter was the light of his life and he was hers. He loved playing golf with his family. He also loved fishing, everything military and baseball. But the thing he loved most was his family. James Aaron was a very hard worker. He worked for his brother Chris at Bennett Electric where he found his calling. He always had time to help his father with working on various projects, repairs and remodels. Eventually rewiring his grandfather's home. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed many hours on the gun range. He could also design and build many different types of weapons. He was happiest when he was spending time and playing video games with his daughter Lilly. Sundays were always designated Dad and Daughter Day. The loss of James Aaron has cut deeply into the heart of the family. James will be deeply missed, his smile, his laughter, his sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.

Services will be held at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Ave, El Cerrito, CA on July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service, the Marine Corp Color Guard and a Celebration of Life at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .





