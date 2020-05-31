James Alexander Davidson IVNovember 4th, 1944 - April 14th, 2020VallejoJim left us in April from complications of pancreatic cancer. He fought the good fight with grit and irreverent humor. He was born in Oakland; grew up in Richmond and El Sobrante attending Lincoln, St. Paul's and De Anza High. As a teenager he delivered Western Union telegrams on his bicycle to businesses in downtown Oakland. He then completed a 4 year carpentry apprenticeship becoming a journeyman in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (642). He worked as a skilled union carpenter for 50 years. His love for wood and craftsmanship are in many structures throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. He married his highschool sweetheart, Nancy Nault, in 1965 and had two amazing daughters. The family moved to Vallejo in 1986. Music was always a big part of Jim; beginning with collecting records and playing guitar with teen friends. Later he was rhythm guitarist for The Palm Garden Blues Band. He relished playing gigs with the guys at events and bars around the Bay Area. The best of times for Jim were gatherings and celebrations with his family and friends at The Ranch and camping trips. His rugged force made us all feel safe. He was the most content being in his garage working with wood; repairing trucks or fixing anything mechanical. Whatever the task, Jim did figure it out. If he couldn't, it wasn't salvageable anyway.Jim was daddy to Neely Hanski (Jason) and Laney Davidson. Papa to J.J. and Juliana Hanski (Nevada) and to Aurora and Kaia Morgado (Vallejo). Brother to Judeana, Mary and Jerry Davidson; Peggy McCaskey and the late Frances Davidson. Husband and confidant to Nancy ("the Boss") for 54 years. A man of principle, we will miss his strength, generosity and counsel. Please make donations to your favorite cause. There will be no funeral services. Instead, lift your favorite beverage in a hearty cheer for him. If you had Jim for a friend, you were lucky indeed!