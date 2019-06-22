James Anthony (Prikosovich)

Dec. 16, 1940 - June 17, 2019

Vallejo, CA

Jim passed away surrounded by family on June 17, 2019. He is survived by brother John, daughter Janice (Eric), son Chris (Hilary), grandchildren Elsie, Jane, Peter, and Stephen. Also surviving are first wife Alice Anthony, and second wife Martha C Anthony. Born in South Bend, IN, Jim graduated from South Bend Central in 1959 and Western Michigan University in 1964. An officer in the U.S. Navy, he served for three years in Vietnam on the USS Chemung and later in the Naval Reserves where he rose to the rank of Captain. He worked for the remainder of his career as a stock broker. He loved the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors, and his dogs. A service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on July 19 at 9:30, reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to Zozu Project. P.O. Box 1635 Templeton, CA 93465.





