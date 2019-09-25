Home

St Ignatius of Antioch
3351 Contra Loma Blvd
Antioch, CA 94509
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
3351 Contra Loma Blvd.
Antioch, CA
James Anthony Griffitts


1936 - 2019
James Anthony Griffitts Obituary
James Anthony Griffitts
Aug. 19, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2019
Resident of Oakley, CA
Husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully in Antioch. Leaves a wife Linda of 30 years.
Five children, Patricia Cooke, Steven, Christopher, Creig Griffitts. Preceded in death by (son) William D. Griffitts, (brother) William J Griffitts and (parents) Frank and Dorthoy Griffitts. Leaves a (sister) Peggy and Denise Stokes, 2 nieces Jolie & Robert Bourques and Erin & Steve Oliver,
six grandchildren, Erica, Sean, Cassidy, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, William II & Amber, two step-daughters, Christina Busker & Monica & Ross, children Katelyn, Emma & Adam Johnson, four great-grandchildren, two sister in laws Henrietta & Lisa Griffitts.
Memorial Friday Sept. 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd. Antioch, CA.
Smart Cremations 1-866-605-2346


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019
