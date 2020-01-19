|
James Armstrong
Resident of Concord
James Armstrong, known to his friends as 'Jim or Jimbo' passed from this life into eternal life on January 9, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was born in Salt Lake City, UT on July 28, 1933, son of the late John and Florence Armstrong. After graduating from Petaluma High School in 1951, he served in the Navy for 4 years.
Jim worked for Pacific Telephone/AT&T for 35 years and retired in 1989. After retirement, he became actively involved with St. Agnes Church as Pastoral Council President and member of the Stewardship and Counting Committee and the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, electronics and working on computers. A very intelligent and witty man, who always had an answer for you.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 31 years, Marion, his children, Denise Zarechian, Bev (Al) Nessinger, Jolene (Frank) Vaine, Noel (Sage) Bermudez and Michael Bermudez and his brother Chuck (Sharon). He will also be fondly remembered as 'Papa Bear' by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara (Haynie); his brothers John, Patrick, Melbourne, his sister Winnie.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 am, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave, Concord, CA.
Burial at 9:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jim can be made to: St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020