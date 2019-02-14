Home

First Congregational Church
1229 Court St
Martinez, CA 94553
James Arthur Robbennolt
August 18, 1941 – January 22, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
Born in Delmont, SD. Graduate Alhambra High, class of 1960. James enjoyed landscaping, sports, hunting, fishing, and reading mystery novels. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan.
Survived by his sister, Judy Woods, 3 children, JoEllen (Max) Ramsey, John (Linda) MacAlvey, James (Dusti) Robbennolt. James was also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private Memorial Service will be held Sat., Feb 16, 2019.
A Celebration of Life is to follow; all friends and family are invited, First Congregational Church, 1229 Court St. Martinez, CA. 1-5:30 PM.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019
