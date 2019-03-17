James Blaine Pratt Jr.

Jun. 21, 1922 - Mar. 4, 2019

Walnut Creek

James "Jim" Blaine Pratt, Jr., passed away at his home on the evening of March 4, 2019, at the age of 96, nearly reaching his goal of 100. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn "Mary" Pratt, his two sons, James Curtis Pratt and Ronald Alan Pratt, his two granddaughters and their husbands, Roni and Scott Gray and Jennifer & Brian Frostad, and his great-grandchildren, Jacob Gray, Alicia Long, and Nicole Davis Gray.

Jim was born on June 21, 1922 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a direct descendant of Orson Pratt. The family later moved to the California, East Bay Area. After serving in the Army/Air Force in WWII from 1941 to 1945 as a Gyro Specialist, Jim followed in his father's footsteps and went to work for Pacific Bell Telephone, settling in Walnut Creek to raise his family and where he remained until his death.

His passions included playing the piano (he was very proud of the fact that his mother played piano for the silent movies) as well as building and flying remote control airplanes. His favorite flying field was Bishop Ranch, long before it was developed into the current business park today. After retiring from Pac Bell, Jim continued to build and fly his planes and loved to travel and play golf with Mary. Annual trips in their motor home to Yuma were a favorite and their travels abroad were highlights.

As was Jim's wish, no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jim and Mary's longtime, favorite charity

at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105

Or online at https://www.stjude.org/.





