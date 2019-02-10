James (Wally) Bolivia

April 26, 1934 - Jan 27, 2019

Newark

Jim passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 27, 2019 in Fremont, Ca.

Jim was born to Katie & John Boliba (deceased). Jim graduated from Washington high school in 1953. He was survived by his wife of 62 years Mercedes Bolivia, daughters Kelly & Stacy Ann Bolivia. His grandchildren, Amanda, Joey, Justin & James. He also had 1 great grandson Baby Jay. He was also survived by his sisters Marlene Bolivia & Barbara Sierra (Ernie), sister in-law-Sharon Bolivia. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & cousins. There were 2 very special people In Jim's life that he adored immensely, James Andrade ( best friend since age 13) & Johnny Bolivia (nephew) they will miss him terribly. Preceded in death by.. Jimmy (son), John (brother), Primitivo Delgado (step-father) and numerous aunts and uncles.

Jim served in the Korean War as a chef and in between cooking for the Generals, if needed he would be summoned for combat. Jim worked tirelessly as a roofer for 40 years. He was such an avid sports fan too many to name, loved music, and of course watching re-runs of Sanford & Son. At the end of the day we will miss him ever so much and him being the life of the party and ALWAYS MAKING US LAUGH!!!!!!!!!

Everyone is welcome to attend a Visitation/Memorial on Tuesday February 12, 2019. From 4-8pm vigil @ 7pm. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center. 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542. 510-537-6600





