Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center
1051 Harder Road
Hayward, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bolivia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bolivia


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Bolivia Obituary
James (Wally) Bolivia
April 26, 1934 - Jan 27, 2019
Newark
Jim passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 27, 2019 in Fremont, Ca.
Jim was born to Katie & John Boliba (deceased). Jim graduated from Washington high school in 1953. He was survived by his wife of 62 years Mercedes Bolivia, daughters Kelly & Stacy Ann Bolivia. His grandchildren, Amanda, Joey, Justin & James. He also had 1 great grandson Baby Jay. He was also survived by his sisters Marlene Bolivia & Barbara Sierra (Ernie), sister in-law-Sharon Bolivia. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & cousins. There were 2 very special people In Jim's life that he adored immensely, James Andrade ( best friend since age 13) & Johnny Bolivia (nephew) they will miss him terribly. Preceded in death by.. Jimmy (son), John (brother), Primitivo Delgado (step-father) and numerous aunts and uncles.
Jim served in the Korean War as a chef and in between cooking for the Generals, if needed he would be summoned for combat. Jim worked tirelessly as a roofer for 40 years. He was such an avid sports fan too many to name, loved music, and of course watching re-runs of Sanford & Son. At the end of the day we will miss him ever so much and him being the life of the party and ALWAYS MAKING US LAUGH!!!!!!!!!
Everyone is welcome to attend a Visitation/Memorial on Tuesday February 12, 2019. From 4-8pm vigil @ 7pm. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center. 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542. 510-537-6600


View the online memorial for James (Wally) Bolivia
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.