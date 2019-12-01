|
In Loving Memory
James C. Hedgecock
September 18, 1949 - October 19, 2019
James passed away on October 19, 2019 with his sister Carole at his bedside.
James was born in Vancouver, Canada and in 1958 he and his family moved to Fremont, Ca. Preceded in death by his father James E. Hedgecock (1970) and his beloved mother Mary Hedgecock (2018) He is survived by his two sisters and their families, as well as his Uncle Orr and many, many Canadian relatives and beloved friends. James will forever be part of Fremont's history. In 1968, while working at Fremont Bank he wrote and performed the "Saturday" song when they became the first bank to offer Saturday banking. (photo above right is from an Argus article about the song and the commercial).
Jim was a gentle man. He spoke calmly. He loved deeply. He believed in God. He strummed gracefully. He sang smoothly. He listened carefully. He laughed passionately. He felt everything. He accepted openly. He fought not. He survived simply and even though his death was inevitable we are grateful that he died suddenly, peacefully. Love you Jet.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019