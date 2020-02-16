East Bay Times Obituaries
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
3Crosses Church
Castro Valley, CA
View Map

James C. Lemmon


1962 - 2020
James C. Lemmon Obituary
James C. Lemmon
November 16, 1962 - February 6, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Jim Lemmon, loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jim worked in law enforcement for 28 years and retired as a Lieutenant from San Leandro Police Department. Jim also served his community as a youth sports coach for the past 26 years, most recently he was the Girls Varsity Head Coach at Monte Vista High School. He was married to the love of his life, Carolyn, for 37 years. They have two beautiful daughters, Samantha and Jessica. Jim also leaves behind five siblings, three brothers and two sisters. Jim's Memorial will be held at 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley on Wednesday, 2/19/2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Jim's honor to the Stanford Medicine Cancer Discovery Fund (MEMORIAL.STANFORD.EDU).


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
