|
|
James (Jim) Case
Nov. 9, 1938 - Mar. 3, 2019
Clayton
James "Jim" L. Case, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Kaiser Walnut Creek. He was born in St. Helens, Oregon, to Martin "Bud" & Anna (Schmidt) Case. A 1957 graduate of Mt. Diablo High School he married Shirley Barmore on 9/17/60. An Electrician with IBEW Local 302, later onto inspecting & consulting. He loved God & his country. He is survived by his bride of 58 years, Shirley; sisters, Anita & Judy (Grady); brothers, Robert (Ellen) & David; brother-in-law, Rick (Karen); sons, Gary (Shari) & Marty (Angie); 6 grandchildren & 1 great-granddaughter on the way. Family, friends & others whose lives Jim touched are invited to Oak Park Christian Center, 2073 Oak Park Blvd., Pleasant Hill, @ 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 to celebrate his life. Reception to follow.
View the online memorial for James (Jim) Case
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019