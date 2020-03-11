|
|
James (Jim) Clifford Hall
Sep. 19, 1948 - Feb. 16, 2020
Spokane Valley, WA formerly of Moraga, CA
Husband to Gayle, father to daughters Heather and Jaymie, brother to Lee, brother-in-law to John, Margie and Martha Garrigues, Uncle to Laura, Christopher, Tammra and Joel Garrigues, Damon and Wendy Jenkins and children. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church chapel on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1 pm located at 49 Knox Dr Lafayette, CA 94549.
View the online memorial for James (Jim) Clifford Hall
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020