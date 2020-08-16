1/
Sept. 18, 1944 - August 11, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
James D. Davis was born on September 18, 1944 in Marion, Ohio and passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 11, 2020 in Antioch, CA after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jim attended Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo and graduated Class of 1962.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 54 years, son Kevin, daughters Deborah Martin (Paul), Denise Iles (William), grandchildren Taylor Devengenzo (Matt), Payton Davis, Hayley Davis, Emily Rose Iles and Cody Martin and great grandchild Lainey Devengenzo. He is also survived by his aunt Bernice Smith, cousins Angela and Steven Smith of Oakland. Jim is also survived by his beloved Rottweiler, Axel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Davis and Lillian Darlington and Mother in Law Irene Isola-Marchiorlatti.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18th @ 10am. Christ The King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, CA. Masks and Social Distancing are required. For additional info go to www.traditioncare.com
TraditionCare Mortuary
(925) 827-2911



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
TraditionCare Funeral Services
2246 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
(925) 827-2911
