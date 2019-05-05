James Daniels

May 18, 1930 - May 1, 2019

San Lorenzo

James (Jim) Robert Daniels, age 88, went to heaven on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mary Lue (Barnett) Daniels, his daughter Bridget Amato, and three grandsons: Tony Amato (wife Luci and soon to be born great grandson); Tim Amato, and Tom Amato. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Born in Sioux Falls, SD, he played football and basketball at Cathedral High School and graduated in 1949. He served in the Air National Guard of SD as a fireman at the Rapid City SD Air Force Base. He was a photo engraver and worked in Iowa, Texas, Nebraska, and Colorado, before moving to California in 1964. He worked at Oakland National Engraving in Oakland CA until he retired at age 65.

He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his grandsons play basketball and baseball. He was a loyal fan of the Oakland A's, Warriors, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Notre Dame Football. He enjoyed playing golf with his dear friends, Pete Peterson, Marty Fahey, Ernie Sylvestry, and Jack Mathisen. He was a resident of San Lorenzo for 55 years.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Florence of Sioux Falls, SD, his sisters, Peggy Hauswald and Sharon Lewis, and his brother, Richard (Dick) Daniels.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society at St. John's Catholic Church in San Lorenzo. He also volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. John's Church.

A Vigil service and Rosary will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center in Hayward on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 7 pm. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 9 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 am at St John's Catholic Church in San Lorenzo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County, 2272 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland CA 94612 or St. John's Catholic School, 270 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo CA 94580.





