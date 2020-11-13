James David TadenaOctober 29, 1958 - October 20, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAJames David Tadena passed away on October 20th, 2020 after a nearly two-year battle with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, just nine days shy of his 62nd birthday. James spent his final days surrounded by his family until peacefully gaining his angel wings.James was born on October 29, 1958 in Concord, California. He attended Antioch High School, class of 1976. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his return from the Marines, James married Yvonne (Creighton) McCoy in 1983 and welcomed their son, James Tadena Jr. While their marriage did not last forever, they continued to raise their son as a team.On September 17th, 1989 James turned his life over to a higher power and began his lifetime journey of sobriety. James later met and married Koleen (Galloway) Tadena in 1995. James and Koleen welcomed their son, Michael Tadena in 1997. The following year, James legally adopted Koleen's daughter, Kassandra, after having raised her as his own from the time she was two years old.James worked as a carpenter for many years until he began his career at Pacific Gas & Electric Company. He continued his sobriety throughout this time and became involved with the Peer Volunteer Program through PG&E, which provides counseling and assistance to fellow employees struggling with addiction.James is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Koleen. He is also survived by his son, James Tadena and daughter in law, Emily Tadena, his daughter Kassandra Laufenberg and son in law Erich Laufenberg, his son Michael Tadena and his treasured pit bull Bochy. He leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Kaelyn, Brody, Chloe, Jolie and Dominic. His step mother Pat Tadena and his mother and father in law, Dale and Marilee Galloway, his siblings, Jon and his wife Jeanette, Mark, and Kim, his brother in law, Kreig Galloway (Vicky) and numerous nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his father Macario Tadena and his brother Mike Tadena.James was loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. His heart was made of pure gold. He was one of the people you meet and just know you had the chance to meet someone truly incredible. James took great pride in helping others find and stay on a path to sobriety and was always the first to lend someone a helping hand or an ear to whomever may need it. He loved fishing, campfires, the Giants and Green Bay Packers. He also loved their home in Arizona, the desert, shooting his guns and above all else, spending time with his family.He will be missed more than words can say.