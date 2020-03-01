|
|
James E. (Jim) Asker
August 24, 1929 - February 21, 2020
Jim Asker died on Friday, February 21st of dementia at age 90. His beloved wife, Stephanie, his stepson, Dan Miller and Dan's partner, Elise Benoit, were at his side. Jim's life was defined by one word-goodness. So many people said the exact same sentence; "He was the nicest man I've ever met." Kindness, warmth and caring were his defining characteristics.
Jim was born and raised in Evanston, Ill., and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1951. At 22, he married Virginia (Ginny) Thornburrow. They were later divorced. Jim worked in the corporate field for many years and then, in middle age, turned to his first love, woodworking. He had a shop in Manhattan and designed interiors and custom-designed furniture for many celebrities.
In 1982, he met and married Stephanie Miller, and took in her children and grandchildren as his own. He lived for his whole family and they all loved him. Jim and Stephanie were married for 37 happy years and traveled the world together. In 2005, they moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek to be near one of their children. Jim was a supervisor at the woodshop and spent many happy hours there. He also enjoyed playing golf and bridge and belonged to the Couples Club, SIRs and was active at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Orinda, where he was an usher and belonged to the Men's Conversation Group.
He is survived by his son, James Robert (Jane Gurin), two grandsons, Nate (Laura) and Eric Asker, and three great-grandchildren, Owen, 7, Annabel,5 and Oliver, almost 2; three stepchildren, Nancy, Daniel and David Miller and seven step-grandchildren.
He had a full and complete life. Memorial services will be held at a future date at Christ and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New York City, the church where they were married.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020