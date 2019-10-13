|
James E. Webb
Feb 12, 1927 - Oct 5, 2019
Richmond
James Edward Webb was born February 12, 1927 in Port Arthur, Texas. As a young child he was adopted into the wonderful home of Joe and Leona Webb where he spent his formative years. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during the closing months of World War II. After the war Jim enrolled at and graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson. After working in the petrochemical industry in Texas Jim moved to California and went to work for Chevron Corporation in Richmond, CA. During his time at Chevron he became Battalion Chief for the Chevron Fire Department and was admired by all who knew him. After retiring in 1992, Jim became a bit of an entrepreneur forming several different companies. He was also one of the founders of a company that produced products used by oil companies to protect the environment against the release of harmful gases. He was a dedicated Chevron employee and an enthusiastic business partner. Jim was a bigger than life person who will always be remembered by those who knew him as a loyal and hard working person. Rest in peace Jim, you will be missed.
Visitation for James will be 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. Funeral services begin at 7 pm. James will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019