James Edward Drennan
Dec. 2, 1928 - Sept. 12, 2019
Resident of Moraga
James Edward Drennan passed away peacefully September 12, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Jim led a long and peaceful life focused on his wife of 60 years, Mary K., and their children Terri, Kathleen, Suzanne and Joe. Jim was the proud and attentive grandfather of nine, and the great-grandfather of three.
Born December 2, 1928, in Springfield, MA, his family later moved to Valparaiso, IN where he graduated from high school and was accepted to Notre Dame University, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgy. After service in the U.S. Army teaching at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Jim joined Kaiser Steel in Fontana, CA in 1952. He enjoyed the active life in Southern California, sailing with the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach and skiing in the local mountains where he met the love of his life, Mary K. Wilkinson.
Jim and Mary K. married in 1959 and moved north where Jim transferred to Kaiser Steel in Oakland. They settled in Moraga, CA to raise their family. Ski trips, camping, golfing and other outdoor activities were the center of family time for the Drennan's. In addition to Kaiser Steel, Jim worked at Bechtel and Ritchie & Ritchie and was also a member of ASM (American Society for Metals)
As a lifelong servant to others, Jim was a devout Catholic and member of St. Monica's Men's Club and Men's Fellowship in Moraga as well as SIRS. Among other Men's Club work, Jim ministered to prisoners in San Quentin. Jim also provided transportation to cancer patients for Hospice of the East Bay.
Jim's humility, kindness, faith and strength of character were cherished by all who've known him. He will be missed, but we go on with the conviction that he has received our Lord's grace and welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Maryknoll Sisters, 340 Norumbega Dr, Monrovia CA 91016 or STAND! 1410 Danzig Plaza, Concord CA 94520
A funeral service will be held October 3, 2019 at St. Perpetua Church in Lafayette. Private burial service to follow in Southern California.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019