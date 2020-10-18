1/1
James Edward "Jimmy" Lanphear
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Edward Lanphear
September 14, 1954 - October 7, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
James "Jimmy" Edward Lanphear, 66, of Alamo passed away on the evening of October 7th, 2020.
As a locksmith by trade, Jimmy had a universal key for every heart he encountered on his journey. He communicated with his infectious smile and natural charm. He always had a joke handy to make you laugh even through his painful moments. Jimmy's perfect days were spending time working in the yard, creating art and catching a 49ers game.
Jimmy is survived by his ever devoted mother Mary Carnemolla, Daughters Kelsey (Taylor) and Kaitlyn, Sister Terrie Lanphear, Brothers Richard Carnemolla (Vicky), John Carnemolla (Matt), Niece Michelle, Nephew Dylan along with great niece Asia, great nephew Rayante and close family friends.
Services for Jimmy will be held privately by the family. A special thanks to the staff at La Casa Via Transitional Care where Jimmy spent the last several years of his life. Please consider making a donation to the Contra Costa Humane Society in the name of James Lanphear.


View the online memorial for James "Jimmy" Edward Lanphear



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved