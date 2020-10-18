James "Jimmy" Edward LanphearSeptember 14, 1954 - October 7, 2020Resident of Alamo, CAJames "Jimmy" Edward Lanphear, 66, of Alamo passed away on the evening of October 7th, 2020.As a locksmith by trade, Jimmy had a universal key for every heart he encountered on his journey. He communicated with his infectious smile and natural charm. He always had a joke handy to make you laugh even through his painful moments. Jimmy's perfect days were spending time working in the yard, creating art and catching a 49ers game.Jimmy is survived by his ever devoted mother Mary Carnemolla, Daughters Kelsey (Taylor) and Kaitlyn, Sister Terrie Lanphear, Brothers Richard Carnemolla (Vicky), John Carnemolla (Matt), Niece Michelle, Nephew Dylan along with great niece Asia, great nephew Rayante and close family friends.Services for Jimmy will be held privately by the family. A special thanks to the staff at La Casa Via Transitional Care where Jimmy spent the last several years of his life. Please consider making a donation to the Contra Costa Humane Society in the name of James Lanphear.