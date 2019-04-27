|
James Edward Perry
Sept. 26, 1948 - April 15, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Jim was born to John and Martha Perry in Oakland, California, the middle of three sons. He graduated from St Mary's High School in 1966. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was discharged in 1970. He worked for GM for ten years and then Sysco Foods for almost 30 years until his retirement. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go fishing, bowling and playing cards and was a huge model train enthusiast.
Jim is survived by his son Jim (Kim) Perry Jr; grandchildren Ryan, Travis, and Madison Perry; brothers Stephen and Richard Perry; and nieces Stephanie and Elaine Perry. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his son Daniel Perry.
Viewing & Visitation, Sunday, April 28th, 4-7pm, Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St, Hayward. Funeral Service, Monday, April 29th, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, 11am. 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward. Interment immediately following.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 27, 2019