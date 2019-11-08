|
|
James Elizondo
Resident of Antioch, Ca.
James Henry Elizondo, 86, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 29, 2019. James was born December 31, 1932 in San Rafael, CA. James graduated from high school in Pittsburg, CA, and was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Steel in Pittsburg as a journeyman boilermaker. His 2nd career was with the Antioch Unified School District as a custodian at John Muir Elementary School. He enjoyed daily walks with his dogs and playing golf. His wife Olga preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by his children Jim (Catherine), Gary, and Carmen (John) Duncan; grandchildren Allison, Anthony, and Rachel (Michael) Wallace; and great-grandchildren Samuel, Clara, and a soon to be born baby boy. A celebration of life will be held Nov. 11, 2019, from 12-3 pm at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center in Antioch, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019