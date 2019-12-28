|
|
James Everett Stanton
May 28, 1933 - Dec. 16, 2019
Resident of Danville
James was born in Chicago, IL, to James and Jessie (Dunn) Stanton. His family moved to Los Angeles where he attended El Monte High. He went to Caltech on a full-ride scholarship, but graduated from UC Berkeley.
He met his future wife, Dorothy A. Pruett, in Berkeley. They married on August 21, 1962, followed by a formal ceremony on January 19, 1963, and had 47 years together before her death in 2010. He earned a CPA but later moved into the emerging field of programming, working from the days of punched cards and tape drives until after the Y2K crisis.
He is survived by his three children, James Mark (San Francisco), Lynn (Walnut Creek), and Lauryn (Alameda), two grandchildren, Alex and Chloe Walsh, and by his sister Darlene Wright (Danville) and brother Fred (Austin, TX). He was a thoughtful big brother, a loving husband, and a devoted family man.
Memorial services will be held privately on January 3, 2020. Please contact the family for information at [email protected] Donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
View the online memorial for James Everett Stanton
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019