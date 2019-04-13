James F. Clouser

April 16, 1951 - March 15, 2019

Reno, NV

James Francis Clouser, aka "Munka" to his grandchildren, aka "The Mighty Clous" to most others, age 67, of Reno, Nevada, formerly of Danville, California, died on March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born April 16, 1951 in Tremont, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Dr. James O. Clouser and Frances L. Clouser.



Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane E. Clouser; son, Captain James Robert Clouser and his wife Nyla Allen of Reno, Nevada; daughter, Dr. Amanda Dorothy Clouser of Danville, California; grandchildren Colton, Kendall, Rylee, Reese and step-grandson Bridger; sisters Dorothy L. Mott (Ray), Mary Patricia Schneider, Anne E. Holuba; brother Joseph W. Clouser; and many loving nieces and nephews who adored the verbal sparring and quick wit of their "Uncle Jimmy." He was predeceased by his brother, John R. Clouser.



Jim graduated from the Steelton-Highspire School District. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University, a Masters of Accounting from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. He initially moved to California to work for Xerox in 1977 and then served as COO and/or CFO of Diasonics, Inc. and Attain, Inc. throughout the mid 80's. In his early Danville days, he coached several Danville Little League baseball teams and was an avid supporter of the San Ramon Valley High School Wolves football team. He competed in the Diablo Run over several years and was, at one time, the club champion of the San Ramon Royal Vista Golf Course.

From 1988 until 1999 he served as President and CEO of SteriGenics International, Inc., formerly RSI, which specialized in the sterilization of medical devices and various food products. After spearheading their initial public offering, he sold SteriGenics to the Belgian company IBA, leading him to live in Brussels for two years. Many of the people he worked with throughout his career remained lifelong friends.

After retiring from corporate life, Jim served as the President of the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton, CA. He recently moved to Reno to be closer to his son and grandchildren. He enjoyed travelling the world, fly fishing, golfing, dominating bocce ball courts, vacationing in the healing waters of Lake Winola, and, above all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.



We will miss his integrity, his generosity, his commitment to family values, his wry sense of humor, and his well thought out advice. He was one of the greats. Services will be held at the Castlewood Country Club by invite.





