James F. DooleyJune 19, 1945 - September 30, 2020Resident of Fairfield, CAJim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th. He touched many lives over his 75 years with his warm personality while living a life of service to others. He was born and raised in the Bronx, NY as the third of five children of Irish immigrants. After high school he embarked on a 20-year career serving his country in the US Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Following his naval career he worked as an electronic technician within the Combat Systems Department at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for over a decade. After the Shipyard was closed, he found his second calling as a paraeducator for developmentally disabled children at Benicia Middle School. He served 16 years in this role and loved working with these children so much that he could not resist requests to substitute at the school well into his 70s.Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed long walks, traveling, spending time with friends and rooting on his beloved professional sports teams and Notre Dame football and St. Mary's basketball teams. He was extremely active in church and school activities but, above all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Nancy of Fairfield, son Brian Dooley (Robin) and grandchildren Aidan and Keira Dooley of Pleasant Hill, sister Sheila MacDonald of South Windsor, CT, brother Ed Dooley (since deceased)(Irene) of Mt. Kisco, NY, brothers Ray (Jo) Dooley and Richard Dooley of Yonkers, NY and his beloved nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 3-5 pm at Diablo Valley Cremation & Funeral Services at 2261 Commerce Ave, in Concord, CA and a funeral service on Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 2700 Dover Ave. in Fairfield, CA. Social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be practiced for all services. Jim will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sutter Care at Home (Hospice) at 916.363.4120.