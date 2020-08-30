James Faulkner WiltshireFebruary 29, 1932 - August 20, 2020Resident of Orinda, CAJim, known globally as "Mr. Transportation," suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, from which he could not recover. He was born and raised in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point in 1954. He retired as a Commander from the US Naval Reserve after serving for 28 years.A stellar international transportation career took Jim overseas with his new wife to the Philippines, Japan and The Netherlands with intermittent sales and marketing positions in New York, New Jersey and finally San Francisco. He lived in Orinda since 1988.While serving in the Navy, Jim met Elizabeth Ainsworth of Berkeley and they married July 14, 1956. Liz predeceased him in 2005. The Wiltshire daughters, Virginia and Kate, spent most of their younger years in the Far East and Europe before settling in Walnut Creek and then Orinda.An avid sportsman, Jim's passions were sailing and rugby. He was an encyclopedia of national and collegiate players in all sports, spanning decades.Jim is survived by daughters Virginia St. Jean (Ron) of Orinda, Catherine (Kate) Bridges (Monroe) of Fremont, grandchildren Caldwell (Cal) and Elizabeth (Beth) Bridges of Fremont and Kathy Enzerink, his companion and partner.Jim supported The Steinbeck House in Salinas, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien and Seniors Around Town in Orinda.Gatherings to honor and celebrate Jim Wiltshire are tentatively planned for Spring 2021.