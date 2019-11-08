|
James Foster Mitchell
July 2, 1929 - Oct 27, 2019
Lafayette, CA
On October 27, 2019, James Foster Mitchell passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his wife, Margaret by his side. Dad was a native of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, son of Esther and Merritt Mitchell. He graduated from Whitefish Bay HS where he met Margaret the love of his life and wife of 69 years. Dad went off to the University of Michigan where he excelled in academics and was a high hurdler track star representing the student athletes of U of Michigan. He and Margaret were married in May 1950. With his degree in Mechanical and Chemical Engineering, he and Margaret traveled to California with their newborn son, James Jr. to start a career with Standard Oil of California. The decision to go to night law school at USF, took him on the path to successfully practicing patent law for the next 50 plus years. Dad and Margaret moved to Lafayette in 1956 with their growing family. They ultimately settled in their dream home on the hill where they raised their 4 children.They hosted many gatherings of family, friends and community for 55 years. Dad was an active contributor to the community including, President of the Acalanes School Board, member of the John Muir Board. An athlete all his life, he skied, golfed, played squash, tennis and hiked well into his later years. He rarely missed a sporting event of his children and grandchildren. Dad and Margaret were fortunate to travel the world.
Dad was a role model to many with high integrity, strong morals, and values. He was engaging and bigger than life to many. He had great love for his family. Our Dad, Bapa, brother, uncle, colleague, friend, Big Jim will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, sister Betty Lewis. Dad leaves his legacy with his surviving family: Jim (Sarah), Stuart (Trish), Susan (John), David, Julie, grandchildren: David (Kathleen), Kristin (Hunter), Jason, Jayme, Allison, Laura, Katie (Billy), Matthew, Peter, John and great grandchildren: Ava, JJ and Henry.
We thank caregivers Gil, Meldy and Hospice of East Bay for their tremendous care and compassion. A family gathering will be held to celebrate his life at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Hospice of the East Bay.
Hail! to the victors valiant
Hail! to the conqu'ring heroes
Hail! Hail! to Michigan,
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019