|
|
James Furnary, M.D.
April 02, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2019
Resident of Fremont
DR. JAMES DAVID FURNARY, 87 of Fremont, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children, and granddaughter. He was born in Johnstown, PA, the son of the late Michael Furnary and Mary (Leppert) Furnary. He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Fremont, CA. James was a graduate of Temple University Medical School. He Practiced general medicine for 10 years before returning to school to specialize in Ophthalmology where he practiced in Fremont for 24 years. He was happiest when spending time with family, playing his beloved piano, gardening and cooking. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marjorie (Schwab) Furnary of Fremont; daughters Laurel Lefler of San Jose, and Gina Burchfield of Pleasanton; sons Michael Furnary of Brentwood, and James Wright of Garden Grove; sister Carol Augustus of Elk Grove, CA and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. S. Donald Furnary of Blairsville, PA, and Dr. Joseph Furnary of San Mateo. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 43148 Mission Blvd., Fremont, followed by a gathering of family and friends at Massimo's restaurant, 5200 Mowry Ave., Fremont. A private interment will take place on Friday, October 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity East Bay 2619 Broadway, Oakland, Ca 94612 and Casa de Angeles Foundation, 501 San Pedro Cove, San Rafael, CA 94901.
View the online memorial for James Furnary, M.D.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019