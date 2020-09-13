James G. BoccioSeptember 8, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAOur community sadly lost a pillar on September 8, 2020, when Jim Boccio passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Jim was 95 and is survived by Phyllis Boccio, his wife of 71 years. He is also survived by their four children and spouses: daughter Norma Spagopulos and son-in-law Ted Spagopulos; son Dr. Jim Boccio and daughter-in-law Donna Boccio; daughter Nancie Boccio and son-in-law David Williams; and daughter Rosemary Boccio Baker. Surviving grandchildren are Cyndie Bliss, Shelly Medrano, Tommy Goss, Brian Boccio, Nick Boccio, Gina Boccio, Catlin Williams, Eddie Baker, and Sophie Baker. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Jim's top priority was his family. Whether it was snow skiing with his grandkids or being a fan extraordinaire cheering them on at ballgames, he was always there for his family. He was the first one to volunteer to help any family member or friend whenever they needed a favor or in their time of need.Jim was an active member of Holy Rosary Church and School. He served as president of the Dads' Club and secretary of the Holy Names Society. Jim was passionate about community service and was a five-time president of the Antioch Historical Society. He was instrumental in the purchase, remodeling, and maintenance of the museum for the last 30 years. As one of the founding members of the Antioch Sports Legend Museum, he was inducted into the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame. He was also a 20-year volunteer for the Antioch Bedford Center; founder and board member of the Antioch Sports Legend Museum; commodore of the Antioch Water Sports Club; president of the Antioch High School Parents Club; volunteer for the St. Vincent De Paul; chairman of the Antioch Drug Council; and committee chairman for the Cannery Lady Statue. Jim received the Citizen of the Year Award twice and a third time in 2017 for Lifetime Achievement. He also received the Bedford Recognition Award for serving Antioch's senior community in 2018. The Bedford Center also honored him with a plaque placed next to a new tree planted in the Antioch City Park.Raised in Antioch, Jim graduated from Antioch High School in 1943 and was the football MVP in 1942. Jim earned an associate's of arts degree from Diablo Valley College. He also served in the U.S. Navy, worked at Fiberboard for 7 years, and was a maintenance supervisor at Dupont for 30 years.Jim was the owner of the Red Caboose restaurant and enjoyed spending time there visiting with friends and participating in any community activities held there. Jim retired at 58 and spent many decades travelling all over the United States and Europe with Phyllis. They loved to travel and learn about different cultures and meet new people. He especially loved visiting family in Striano, Italy. Besides travelling, he was an avid jogger. He started jogging in the 1960s and continued jogging five miles a day until he was 85.In lieu of flowers, please help continue his legacy of service by making a donation to or volunteering at the Antioch Historical Society or the Bedford Center.