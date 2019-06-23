|
James H. Balsley, Jr.
May 30, 1947 - June 14, 2019
Winterset, Iowa
James Hanson Balsley, Jr May 30, 1947~June 14, 2019 from Berkeley, CA passed away in Des Moines VA Hospital with his wife by his side. Jim served in the Army 1966-1968, being awarded 2 Purple Hearts and Bronze Star. Jim wanted to be remembered for his 29 years sobriety, with thanks to sponsor Mark. He worked at AT&T for 26 years. He told many stories and had the gift of gab. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and children James, Regina, Rachel, Sarah, Joel, and their families. See DesMoinesCremation.com for Hayward services.
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019