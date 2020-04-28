|
|
James Henry Jubrey
March 24, 1937-April 18, 2020
Pittsburg
James "Jim" Henry Jubrey, Sr., 83, of Enfield and Windsor, CT, formerly of Pittsburg, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Windsor, CT.
Jim was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Jim was a real-life cowboy, a complex mixture of compassion and bluntness, and rode through his life skillfully gripping the reins to guide his journey and always moving forward. May he now ride peacefully into the sunset.
Jim wished to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held in the coming months.
Carmon Funeral Home
Windsor, Connecticut
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020