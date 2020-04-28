East Bay Times Obituaries
James Henry Jubrey


1937 - 2020
James Henry Jubrey Obituary
James Henry Jubrey
March 24, 1937-April 18, 2020
Pittsburg
James "Jim" Henry Jubrey, Sr., 83, of Enfield and Windsor, CT, formerly of Pittsburg, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Windsor, CT.
Jim was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Jim was a real-life cowboy, a complex mixture of compassion and bluntness, and rode through his life skillfully gripping the reins to guide his journey and always moving forward. May he now ride peacefully into the sunset.
Jim wished to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held in the coming months.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020
