James Howard Galletly

Dec 8, 1928 - Feb 21, 2019

Alamo

Jim passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side, at the age of 90. He was born in Glendale, CA and is predeceased by his parents James and Edna Galletly and sister, Peggy Sawyer.

Jim was devoted to his loving wife Joan Galletly, for over 70 years. He and Joan moved their family to Alamo in 1963 and raised five sons, Stephen, David (deceased), Darrel, Mark, his twin Michael (deceased), ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Jim was active in the local Tri Valley community during those early years and Joan still continues to volunteer at the Danville Thrift Station.

In 1944, at the age of 16, Jim join the Merchant Marines and sailed on the Victory Clovis ship during WWII in support of the Northern Mariana Islands B-29 campaign. He then enlisted into the US Marine Corps in 1945 where he served his country with valor while stationed in China. After years of service, he worked for the Standard/Chevron Oil and Atlantic Richfield Oil companies. He later worked as a District Sales Manager for Celotex Corp where he retired in 1993.

Jim's many friends and neighbors will long remember him enjoying his favorite pass time walking his dog, fixing up his yard and feeding his birds. Everyone knows that what he loved most was his wife Joan, all his family and close friends. Jim respectfully requested no memorial service. But donations can be made online to the "Save Mt Diablo Foundation" or mailed to 1901 Olympic Blvd Suite 320, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.





View the online memorial for James Howard Galletly Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary