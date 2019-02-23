James J. Garrett

Dec. 17, 1939 - Feb. 18, 2019

Lafayette, CA



James (Jim) Garrett, loving father and husband, accomplished attorney and passionate outdoorsman, died peacefully in the company of family in Walnut Creek, California, on February 18 at the age of 79. His passing marked the end of his struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Born to Joseph and Catherine (née Cavanaugh) Garrett in Los Angeles, California, Jim was one of five children and an identical twin to his brother John, making him half of the "Jimmy and Johnny" duo that delighted and/or terrorized friends and family throughout their childhood in San Marino, CA. Jim graduated from Stanford University in 1961, completing an education that included a leadership role in a pioneering study abroad program that took him to Germany. His time there proved to be the beginning of a lifelong interest in German language and culture.

After college, Jim entered Harvard Law School as a California native with nary a jacket. While there he met and married Cambridge native Mary McNeil. Jim completed law school in 1964 and became an Army intelligence officer in West Germany where he interviewed clandestine refugees from East Germany. Jim left the army with the rank of Captain.

Jim and Mary returned to the U.S. in 1966, moving to San Francisco. That same year, Jim joined the law firm Morrison & Foerster (then Morrison, Foerster, Holloway, Clinton & Clark). In 1968, Jim and Mary welcomed baby Sean to the family, the eldest of Jim's five sons. At work, Jim cultivated expertise in antitrust law and distinguished himself as a talented strategist while adhering to the highest ethical standards. He became a partner at Morrison & Foerster in 1972 where he regularly wrote seminal articles and books on antitrust law. At home, Jim's family grew: sons Drew and Craig were born in 1970 and 1974, respectively. To accommodate a family of five and to escape the fog of San Francisco's Inner Richmond, Jim and family moved to Orinda.

Jim and Mary divorced in 1978, and Jim subsequently wed María Rivera--also an attorney, and later a judge--in 1980. Jim and María moved to Lafayette and soon welcomed Jim's fourth son, Joshua, in 1982; youngest son Matthew was born in 1986.

In addition to the law, two passions pervaded Jim's life: a love of the outdoors--particularly backpacking and fly fishing--and a love of baseball. Jim was a committed San Francisco Giants fan ever since he attended their first home game in 1958. Jim imbued his sons with these twin passions, often including them and other family members in backpacking excursions and Giants games--accompanied, respectively, by his commentary on the history of the Sierras or the mental fortitude of Giants relief pitchers. His love and stewardship of Yosemite and other public lands of the Sierra Nevada also led him to donate hundreds of hours of pro bono legal services to nonprofit organizations like the High Sierra Hikers Association that fight for enactment and enforcement of conservation policies.

Jim retired from Morrison in 2002 but continued his pro bono work for many years thereafter. Following his retirement, Jim's unwavering devotion to his family became even more apparent as he used his newfound free time to deepen his interest and involvement in his sons' lives. The first of Jim's six grandchildren was born in 2003.

Following a dramatic (some called it torturous) Giants season that culminated in an unexpected World Series championship, Jim suffered a stroke in 2010, and he was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013. He maintained his infectious smile, warmth and love for family and friends throughout.

A memorial service and reception will be held to celebrate Jim's life at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church (66 St Stephens Dr, Orinda, CA 94563) Sunday March 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ( ) or the High Sierra Hikers Association (HighSierraHikers.org) in Jim's honor.





