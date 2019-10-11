|
James J. Melnyk
June 3, 1942 - Sept. 23, 2019
Walnut Creek
James J. Melnyk passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at his family home in Walnut Creek, CA. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Walter Melnyk and Marion Jascur. After graduating from Coughlin High School, he attended Cornell University receiving a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering. He spent his career with Chevron specializing in strategic planning. In the 1970's, he relocated with his family to Walnut Creek. James enjoyed gardening, wood-working and reading, but most of all exploring with his loving wife of 54 years, Catherine. Besides his beloved wife, Catherine, James is survived by his daughters Diane Muller (Bill Muller) of Davis, CA, Jennifer Melnyk (Matt Zeberlein) of San Francisco, CA and Amy Kemmerer (Mark Kemmerer) of Walnut Creek, CA and grandsons Ryan Muller, Andrew Kemmerer and Jeremy Kemmerer. He is also survived by his sister, Marian Melnyk, and brother, David Melnyk, of the Wilkes-Barre, PA area as well as nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Donations may be made in James's memory to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic or the
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019