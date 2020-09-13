James Kearney Brennan
May 22, 1934 - May 9, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA since 1965
James was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following a battle with cancer, Jim died at home in Rossmoor with his oldest child, Jude, present. In 2018, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, after fifty-six years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Jane, and his youngest, Ian.
Jim worked for the Western Pacific railroad from age 18 until his retirement. He started as a laborer and eventually became a train engineer like his grandfather, Andy Brennan, who immigrated from Ireland as a teenager. Jim was the author of two books, both about raising his daughter who has Down syndrome. During his retirement he volunteered for various organizations including the Bay Area Crisis Nursery & Monument Crisis Center. He was the proud grandfather of Kyler & Kody of San Francisco and Cuore Dea of Italy. He is also survived by five loving, younger siblings; numerous cousins, nephews & nieces; and two beloved daughters-in-law.
A short memorial service will be held outdoors at 10:30am on Saturday, September 19 at San Damiano Retreat Center in Danville (710 Highland Drive). Please no flowers. Instead, the family kindly asks that donations please be made directly to ContraCostaARC.com
