1/1
James Kearney Kearney Brennan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kearney Brennan
May 22, 1934 - May 9, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA since 1965
James was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following a battle with cancer, Jim died at home in Rossmoor with his oldest child, Jude, present. In 2018, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, after fifty-six years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Jane, and his youngest, Ian.
Jim worked for the Western Pacific railroad from age 18 until his retirement. He started as a laborer and eventually became a train engineer like his grandfather, Andy Brennan, who immigrated from Ireland as a teenager. Jim was the author of two books, both about raising his daughter who has Down syndrome. During his retirement he volunteered for various organizations including the Bay Area Crisis Nursery & Monument Crisis Center. He was the proud grandfather of Kyler & Kody of San Francisco and Cuore Dea of Italy. He is also survived by five loving, younger siblings; numerous cousins, nephews & nieces; and two beloved daughters-in-law.
A short memorial service will be held outdoors at 10:30am on Saturday, September 19 at San Damiano Retreat Center in Danville (710 Highland Drive). Please no flowers. Instead, the family kindly asks that donations please be made directly to ContraCostaARC.com.


View the online memorial for James Kearney Brennan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:30 AM
San Damiano Retreat Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved