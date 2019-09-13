East Bay Times Obituaries
1947 - 2019
James Kelly Obituary
James Kelly
February 2, 1947 - September 11, 2019
Resident of Union City
Union City - James Emmett Kelly, 72, died September 11, 2019 of natural causes, after an extended period of poor health, at Washington Hospital in Fremont, California. He was born on February 2, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Cyril James and Ruth Marietta (Ehredt) Kelly. He went by the name of Jim in everyday life.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Danny and a son, Brian. Surviving in addition to his wife, Cathie, are his son, Michael and his wife Karen, of Union City, daughters, Meg Fuentes of Union City, Mary Katherine Rodriguez and her husband Victor of Union City, Colleen Mann and her husband John of Florida; eleven grandchildren, Jason, Kathryn and Allison Kelly, Madeline and Lyla Fuentes, Julian, Claire, Ethan and Sarah Rodriguez, and Ava and Jack Mann, with another Mann grandchild on the way in early 2020.
A visitation will be held September 15th, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary, 40842 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 94538 at 3:00 o'clock. On Monday, September 16th, a mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Church, at 11:00 o'clock, followed thereafter by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery located at 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA, followed thereafter by a gathering of friends at Jim and Cathie's home. All are welcome.
For a full obituary, follow the link: www.bergepappassmith.com


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019
