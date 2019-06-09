James L. Ryan

July 11, 1933 - May 4, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Surrounded by his family, James L. (Jim) Ryan died peacefully at home in Orinda on May 4, 2019, after a short illness. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and many friends throughout the Bay Area and elsewhere who will remember his smile, his twinkling blue eyes, and his great sense of humor. He was always ready with a joke.

Born in Oakland on July 11, 1933, Jim was one of the "East Bay gang" who traveled into the city each day to attend St. Ignatius High School where he graduated in 1951. After attending the University of San Francisco and serving in the United States Army, Jim married Jane Bauer in 1959 and the two of them began a family soon thereafter. In 1967 Jim and Jane moved to Orinda with their three sons Jim, John, and Jeff.

Jim took delight in mentoring young people just getting a start in their professional careers or looking to change direction in life. He particularly enjoyed helping young entrepreneurs through the Young Presidents Organization and was gratified to see many of them go on to leadership roles in YPO.

A well-respected leader in the banking community at the local and national level, Jim was a Bay Area banker and civic leader for well over 50 years. He served as President and CEO of Sierra National Bank in Marin and Sonoma Counties from 1971 to 1978. He and a group of investors founded the Bank of Walnut Creek in 1979 where he served as President and CEO for many years. Throughout his career, Jim cared deeply about the importance of community banks and their role in helping to sustain the communities in which they were located. Jim retired as CEO of the bank and Chairman of its Board in 2006.

Jim was active in professional circles and served in leadership roles in a number of organizations. He was Chairman of the Community Bankers Council for the American Bankers Association and as a director of the Northern California Independent Bankers Association, California Bankers Association and the Western Independent Bankers. He was a member of Young Presidents Organization, and World Presidents Organization, (now YPO-Gold), and was Chapter Chairman of Nor-Cal World Presidents Organization in its formative years.

Jim was an avid hunter and fly fisherman who enjoyed the opportunity to spend time in the wilderness with his family, friends, and Golden Retrievers. He was a member of the International Order of St. Hubertus, served as President of the San Francisco Fly Casting Club, President of the Orinda Country Club, and was a member of the Pacific Union Club.

Jim is survived by Jane Bauer Ryan, his wife of almost 60 years, as well as their children Jim (Lisa Philbrick) of Jackson, Wyoming, John (Thomas Otto) of Washington, DC, and Jeff (Claire Ferguson) of Austin, Texas, and grandchildren Trevor, Tara, Christopher, and Sean Ryan, and Olivia and Philip Tudor.

A memorial mass will be held July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Moraga. Donations in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Ignatius Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund (2001 37th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116) and Vitas Hospice Healthcare (355 Lennon Lane, Suite 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598) or a .





View the online memorial for James L. Ryan Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary