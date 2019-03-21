|
|
James Leroy Seavey
Aug. 25, 1929 - Feb. 8, 2019
Resident of Concord
Mr. James Leroy Seavey was born in San Francisco, California, passed away at age 89. James was the beloved husband of Marlene Seavey and is survived by his wife and their children Dale Seavey, Janice Bradner, Drew Seavey, Keith Seavey and Allison Seavey; nine grandchildren: Erin Salvo, Clayton Seavey, Ashleigh Webster, Tom Webster, Tyler Seavey, Ian Seavey, Cole Seavey, Sarah Tindall and Shane Seavey. James worked as an accountant for Chevron for 40 years. James had a passion for golf and could be found at Diablo Creek Golf Course most days.
View the online memorial for James Leroy Seavey
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019