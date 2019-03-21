Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Seavey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leroy Seavey


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Leroy Seavey Obituary
James Leroy Seavey
Aug. 25, 1929 - Feb. 8, 2019
Resident of Concord
Mr. James Leroy Seavey was born in San Francisco, California, passed away at age 89. James was the beloved husband of Marlene Seavey and is survived by his wife and their children Dale Seavey, Janice Bradner, Drew Seavey, Keith Seavey and Allison Seavey; nine grandchildren: Erin Salvo, Clayton Seavey, Ashleigh Webster, Tom Webster, Tyler Seavey, Ian Seavey, Cole Seavey, Sarah Tindall and Shane Seavey. James worked as an accountant for Chevron for 40 years. James had a passion for golf and could be found at Diablo Creek Golf Course most days.


View the online memorial for James Leroy Seavey
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.