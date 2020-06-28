James "Jim" Loyd
July 31, 1957 - June 17, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
James Edward Loyd passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by loving family.
Jim started his career in 1984 at Honeywell in the security division and worked his way up to a managerial position, with his most recent company Avigilon through Motorola. He loved his career and colleagues.
Jim was a chairperson for the National Cerebral Palsy fundraiser in honor of his late brother, David. He was also a Marshall at the AT&T ProAm for 10+ years. He loved to travel, took many trips to Italy and Hawaii with his family, including his nieces and nephews. His family will best remember him by his amazing meals, especially his pasta sauces. He was a loving husband & father, a devoted brother and son, and a loyal friend. We will miss him terribly.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife Mia and their children Holly, Jordan and Anna. His loving mother Francine, his siblings Patty Holland (Wayne) Joann Freschi (Dominic) Mary Higby (Larry) and John Loyd. Jim is preceded in death by his father Don Loyd, sister Elaine, brother David and nephew Matthew Holland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.