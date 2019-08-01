|
James Madsen Sr.
November 12, 1944 - June 26, 2019
Fremont
James Leroy Madsen Sr., Jim to most that were blessed enough to know him, was born on Sunday November 12th 1944 in La Junta, Colorado. Jim was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandpa, and most of all a great Friend.
Jim was the oldest of 8 children born from Donald and Leota Madsen. He was followed by Sue, Lonnie, Debbie, Marilyn, Marcie, Renee, and Kelly. In his early years, he and his family lived a quasi nomadic lifestyle, bouncing around from different towns until finally settling in Newark. Ca in 1960. He was apart of the first ever graduating class of Newark High in 1962. Jim was a genuine and honorable man. His energy and kindness made everyone feel warm and loved in his presence. He took pride in his work, his family, his friends, and the wonderful life he built for himself and those he loved.
Jim married Donna Harnish at the age of only 19. He quickly adoped and raised her 2 young children Donald (Butch) and Kimberly. During their marriage they had 3 boys, Stephen, Lonnie, and James Jr. (Jay). He and Donna divorced in 1977. He then proceeded to met the love of his life, a fellow divorcee, Laraine Surovy Jett. Once again, with open arms, he gladly took in and raised her 2 children Dennis and Denise. He proposed to her in December of 1978. They married on February 2, 1980.
Jim and Laraine bought their family home in the Irvington district of Fremont 1979. Having a passion for construction and woodworking, he took pride in creating a beautiful custom home for him and his family. He lived in that home till 2018.
Jim was a Heavy Duty Equipment Mechanic by trade and became a member of Operating Engineers Local 3 in 1968. He was very proud union member. He worked throughout the Bay Area for different equipment and construction outlets with the bulk being with Western Traction in Union City, CA. Jim took pride in every job he was on. He retired in 2001 after 30 plus years with the union to spend more time carIng for his then ailing wife Laraine. Laraine was unfortunately stricken with Multiple Sclerosis and Jim was right there by her side always.
In retirement, along with his sons, James founded a small family business venture (Madsen Construction). Among other jobs, they built countless Trex decks throughout the Bay from 2001-2012. His most proud deck being the one for the then mayor of Fremont. It was gorgeous 2 story deck complete with all the bells and whistles.
He was a wonderful grandfather to nine grandchildren Zachary, Cameron, Morgan, Zoey, Marti, Annie, Stephen, Sueann, and Faylin.
Jim also had a passion for sports. He loved to play golf and fish with his friends and family. Other sports related ventures included coaching his kids baseball teams and at one point he was the President of FNYB baseball league in Fremont, CA. He was a very proud 49er fan as well. He loved to rock his 49er jacket wherever he went.
Throughout the years Jim was highly involved with several different Presbyterian churches including Mt. Eden in Hayward, Newark, and Irvington Presbyterian. Along with helping with construction type projects within the churches, Jim was a camp director and mentor. He found much joy in taking the kids on special outings.
He passed away in Stockton CA on July 26th with his family by his side. He now can join and be with his Mother, Father, Sister, Brother, Nieses, Granddaughter, and most of all, THE LOVE of his Life, Laraine in heaven.
Service is set for August 31st at 3:00 pm at Irvington Presbyterian 4181 Irvington Ave. Fremont, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019