James Marc MacDonald
September 5, 1946 ~ November 3, 2019
Resident of Alameda, California
Marc MacDonald crossed over the bar one last time after a long battle with cancer. He was born to parents Elmer and Irene MacDonald and grew up in Norwell, MA, and Old Lyme, CT. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1968 and started a 30 year Coast Guard career which took him all over the world. His primary specialty was Marine Safety. He loved doing safety inspections on ships and in shipyards. Upon retirement from the Coast Guard he worked for Pacific Maritime Association in San Francisco, CA, for 13 years, also in a safety capacity. He was a long time member of the National Maritime Safety Association serving on its Board and Technical Committee.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean. His two sons, Jason (Mel) of Midlothian, VA, and Greg (Melanie) of Lincoln, CA, and three grand children Ian, Paige and Michael. He is also survived by brothers, John and Matt and sister, Marsha MacDonald.
In his final years Marc enjoyed volunteering at The Crucible - an industrial arts center in Oakland. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made, in his name, to The Crucible to support their youth programs.
Marc will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019